L&G's Mark Holweger leaves UK MD role

No replacement confirmed as Holweger relocates to the provider's US business.

Legal & General Insurance has confirmed that Mark Holweger, currently managing director for partnerships, is to leave his UK role in February.

The move, first reported by Mortgage Solutions, will see Holweger relocate to the insurer’s Maryland office in the US to take up the post of executive vice president, distribution and marketing on 14 February.

Holweger joined L&G as general insurance broker and intermediary director in 2011 and was promoted to managing director (intermediated) in 2013, before he became MD for partnerships in 2015.

He has previously worked in various roles at Coverwise, RSA, Axa and Aviva.

Expansion

A spokesperson for the company told Insurance Age: “In his new role, Mark will be responsible for the creation and execution of a marketing and sales strategy to broaden distribution, expand the portfolio of products, and drive the digital transformation necessary to sustain a profitable growth-oriented business.”

A replacement for Holweger in the UK is yet to be confirmed.

