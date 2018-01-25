Insurance Age

Composite buys General Legal Protection

Deal
GLP to keep brand and staff will stay in its office in York led by branch manager André Scruton.

Composite Legal Expenses has bought the business and assets of York-based firm General Legal Protection (GLP) for an undisclosed sum.

Cardiff-based Composite, which has been a wholly owned subsidiary of AmTrust since 2015, stated that the deal underlined its commitment to growth.

It detailed that GLP will continue to operate under its own brand following the completion of the deal and that the team will remain in the office in York, led by branch manager André Scruton.

Composite further highlighted it was working with GLP to “ensure a seamless transition for policyholders, agents and brokers”.

Growth
Matthew Williams, director of Composite, said: “Operating out of our offices in Cardiff and York, we are now well positioned to continue the sustained growth that Composite has enjoyed since it was acquired by AmTrust in 2015.”

Scruton added: “Moving our business to Composite provides us with an ideal platform to develop our business with the support and assistance that being part of a bigger organisation provides.”

