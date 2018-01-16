Axa appoints John Heaney to newly created head of schemes role

New role part of revamped schemes unit as provider also hires former ERS chief operating officer Tim Yorke as director of transformation.

Axa Insurance has hired John Heaney to the newly created role of head of schemes.

Heaney has previously worked as global underwriting officer for package business at AIG and will join the provider on 22 January.

Prior to working for AIG, Heaney led the UK retail commercial underwriting division at Hiscox.

Schemes

The appointment follows on from former Axa UK CEO intermediated and direct Brendan McCafferty’s pledge to develop the insurer’s schemes offering to brokers.

Axa stated that Heaney will report to Deepak Soni, current director of commercial intermediary eTrading, who will lead the revamped schemes unit as part of a new, expanded role within the commercial leadership team.

In addition, the provider has also appointed former ERS chief operating officer Tim Yorke as director of transformation.

According to the insurer Yorke will lead the delivery of the transformation programme for Axa‘s commercial lines business, with overall responsibility for the change and operations teams for an initial twelve month period.

The new hires follow a management restructure at Axa last week which saw the promotions of Gareth Howell, executive managing director of Axa retail, Jon Walker, executive managing director of Axa commercial and Waseem Malik, executive managing director of claims, to the board of Axa Insurance.

The restructure also led to McCafferty’s departure from the provider.

Brokers

Walker commented: “Schemes business is a vital element of our future growth and I am delighted that John has joined Axa to help spearhead our efforts.

“John has significant experience in developing strong books of schemes business and will work closely with Deepak in his new role to deliver the same at Axa.”

He continued: “In tandem, securing the expertise of Tim is a huge statement of intent and confirmation of our determination to continue evolving and meeting the demands of brokers.

“He brings diverse, hands-on experience of delivering strategic change and in 2018 will help us to deliver a step change in the delivery of our modernisation programme.

“With these roles in place I am confident we can continue our strong push toward our goals for 2020 and beyond.”

