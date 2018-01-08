InsurTech Futures: Start-up bike insurer Laka teams up with Zurich

Start-up's business model means the consumer makes payments at the end of the month, based on the cost of claims settled during that period.

Start-up bike insurer Laka has launched a bike insurance product, co-built and financially backed by Zurich, with the aim to “challenge the conventional insurance model”.

The business uses a pooled payment calculation model, and according to Laka it only earns fees when it is settling claims, while no upfront payments or premiums are paid by the consumer.

The start-up explained that at the end of each month claims are settled as part of a group risk pool plus a fee, adding that the payment will change each month but will be capped at the price of a traditional insurance policy.



According to Laka, this will encourage customers to behave in such a way as to reduce the number of claims, which are reported on a smartphone and paid with no excess.



Laka, formerly Insure A Thing, has tested its model as part of the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulatory sandbox.



Pipeline

Co-founder of Laka, Jens Hartwig commented: “While this tried and tested insurance model obviously works, we think there’s an alternative way which can benefit careful consumers – a way which shares with them the pricing and claims decision-making.

“We’re starting with high-value bike cover but as our model proves successful we look to explore other products in the pipeline.”



David White, head of retail management at Zurich, added: “Innovation is an often over-used word but Laka is one of very few InsurTechs doing something genuinely exciting and disruptive.

“We look forward to working with Laka in the future as they expand their proposition further.”

