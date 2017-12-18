Insurance Age

FCA warns of unauthorised firm targeting the UK

warning2
Regulator urges insurance industry and clients to be wary of "bogus entity" Bulwark Insurance.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has sent out a warning about an unauthorised firm targeting customers in the UK.

The regulator stated that it believed Bulwark Insurance has been providing financial services or products in the UK without authorisation and urged the insurance industry and customers to be “especially wary” of dealing with this firm.

The FCA warning read: “Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting or selling financial services or products in the UK have to be authorised by us.

“However, some firms act without our authorisation and some knowingly run investment scams.”

Bogus
It continued: “This firm is not authorised by us and is targeting people in the UK. Based upon information we hold, we believe it is carrying on regulated activities which require authorisation.”

The watchdog described the firm as a “bogus entity” and urged people to only deal with financial firms that are authorised.

