Compare the Market faces CMA investigation

Regulator to investigate relationships between providers and Compare the Market following review of digital comparison tools.

BGL-owned comparison website Compare the Market is being investigated by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

According to the Daily Telegraph, BGL’s proposed stock market float has been thrown into doubt as a result of the probe.

Earlier today (26 September) the regulator announced it is to investigate the relationships between providers and one price comparison website following the publication of its Digital Comparison Tools Market Study.

It opened a competition law investigation to examine the aggregator’s contract with home insurers which it stated “limit insurers’ ability to charge a lower price on one platform than on another”.

The CMA did not say which firm would be involved in the investigation, but the Telegraph article stated that it was Compare the Market and the aggregator has confirmed that this is true.

A spokesperson for Compare the Market said in a statement to Insurance Age: “We welcome the CMA’s conclusions that digital comparison tools are a force for good which lower prices for consumers and inject competition into markets.

“Compare the Market has some simple contractual arrangements with home insurers to ensure that our customers always get the lowest available price.

“We welcome the opportunity to discuss this further with the CMA.”

