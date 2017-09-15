Pen CUO Martin Hall moves to ERS

Martin Hall has moved from Pen Underwriting to ERS to take on active underwriter role.

Specialist motor insurance syndicate in Lloyd’s of London, ERS, has appointed Martin Hall as active underwriter, subject to regulatory approval.



According to the firm, Hall will join ERS in the coming months from Pen Underwriting where he has spent over two years as chief underwriting officer.



Prior to joining Pen Underwriting, Hall held senior underwriting positions at Direct Line Group and Zurich. Hall will be responsible for ERS’ team of over 100 specialist underwriters as the business continues to focus on writing profitable, specialist motor risks through their network of independent brokers, a statement noted.



Pen announced today (15 September) that it had promoted Tom Downey as chief underwriting officer with effect from 1 October.



Hall joined Pen from Arthur J Gallagher as its new chief underwriting officer in April 2015.

He quit NIG in September the prior year after five years in the role of director of commercial underwriting and pricing.

Hall spent a total of seven years with parent company Direct Line Group having also worked as director of home underwriting.



At Gallagher he replaced Sian Fisher who resigned from the firm in August 2014 to “seek a fresh challenge”.



Focus

Additionally, Gina Butterworth, director of underwriting, who took on the role of interim active underwriter earlier this year, will continue to lead an investment programme focusing on the key capabilities of underwriting, pricing, reserving and management information.



The business said Butterworth will remain a critical member of ERS’ executive team and, alongside Hall, report to CEO, Ian Parker.

Parker commented: “I’m delighted that we’re recruiting someone of Martin [Hall’s] calibre and experience to lead our Underwriting teams. He will augment the executive at ERS and I am looking forward to him joining.”

He continued: “Gina [Butterworth] joined ERS just 10-months ago. In that time she’s had a profound effect on how we think as an underwriting organisation and how we need to optimise our approach through increased investment in data and analytics. Through this time it became clear to both Gina [Butterworth] and I that such a fundamental piece of work and an investment of this size can’t be completed alongside the active underwriter role.

“To have Martin join ERS, engaging directly with the market and managing our portfolio, and have Gina deeply entrenched in improving our capabilities means that ERS continues to strengthen its underwriting capabilities for the future”.



