Chubb selects France as EU hub

Chubb, the first insurer to pick Paris as its preferred post-Brexit trading location, added that the move is dependent on regulatory approval.

However, the insurer said that the move to its “preferred post-Brexit” hub was dependent on it receiving all the necessary regulatory and other governmental approvals.



Evan G. Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer at Chubb, said: “Locating our European Union headquarters in France post-Brexit is a clear choice for us.



“Paris is the principal office for our Continental European operations and we have a significant investment there in both financial and human resources, as well as a large portfolio of commercial and consumer insurance business throughout France.”



He added that the firms many years of experience in the French market and working closely with the country’s regulators gives it “great confidence” in making this decision.



Joseph Wayland, executive vice president and general counsel, stated that Chubb had been encouraged by the assistance and cooperation provided by the French government as it considered its post-Brexit options.



“We are confident that locating our EU base in Paris will ensure that Chubb is well positioned to serve its clients whatever the ultimate terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union,” said Wayland.



Although Chubb isn’t the first insurer to state its intention to set up an EU hub, it is the first to pick France.



Liberty Specialty Markets, Tokio Marine Group, CNA Hardy, RSA and AIG have all announced plans to move to Luxembourg.

MS Amlin, QBE and Lloyd’s have picked Belgium to set up their new European subsidiaries amid the threat of losing their passporting rights once Britain has formally left the EU.



And Markel has chosen Munich in Germany as its post-Brexit hub.



