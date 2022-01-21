Brokers face staff shortfall amid Great Resignation

Brokers have confirmed that the ‘Great Resignation’, an economic trend that started in early 2021 primarily in the United States, has also reached the UK insurance broking sector.

But the industry’s talent crisis is not a new issue and while experts have seen an increase in the amount of people moving jobs, they highlighted that the sector is also facing a skills gap.

Richard Martin, head of sales and marketing at Idex Consulting, a recruitment business specialising in the general insurance