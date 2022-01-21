Brokers face staff shortfall amid Great Resignation
Brokers have confirmed that the ‘Great Resignation’, an economic trend that started in early 2021 primarily in the United States, has also reached the UK insurance broking sector.
But the industry’s talent crisis is not a new issue and while experts have seen an increase in the amount of people moving jobs, they highlighted that the sector is also facing a skills gap.
Richard Martin, head of sales and marketing at Idex Consulting, a recruitment business specialising in the general insurance
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Insurers face another Covid-19 business interruption action group
- Aviva to boost underwriting team in move to invest in regional brokers
- Blanc exits Hastings board as Mark Cliff steps in
- Allianz appoints regional branch manager
- Broker turned Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour
- First Underwriting eyes £130m GWP
- Former Stackhouse Poland director joins Partners&