FCA cancels broker’s permissions

cancelled-stamp
The Financial Conduct Authority has cancelled the ability of George Baker (Insurance Brokers) to carry out any regulated activities, with immediate effect.

The decision, released yesterday, followed the firm failing to pay an invoice dated 20 August 2024 for periodic fees and levies of £2,146.44 which had been due for payment by 19 September 2024.

The business also failed to submit retail mediation activities returns to the authority as well as firm details attestation.

The FCA listed that it issued a notice to the broker on 30 September warning it would take action to cancel the Part 4A permission unless it responded as directed. The watchdog set

