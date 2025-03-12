Insurers launch dual Lloyd’s/company market stamp capacity for brokers

Lloyd’s insurer MS Amlin and its sister company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (Europe) (MSIG UK), have announced plans to expand their London Market footprint with the launch of a new dual-stamp underwriting capability.

It is claimed the solution allows MS Amlin underwriters to write risks using both their existing Lloyd’s stamp and MSIG UK’s company paper, providing brokers with increased capacity and a single access point to both markets.

In a statement, the pair added: “The initiative is part of a strategy to leverage the scale and financial strength of parent company Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, which last year outlined plans to expand the capacity of its UK subsidiaries.”

Initial markets

The dual