GRP's Marshall Wooldridge snaps up Rotherham-based broker
Marshall Wooldridge, Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) Yorkshire hub, has bought the business and assets of Rotherham-based Goldthorpe Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.
Goldthorpe is a family-owned and managed business which writes both commercial and personal lines. The deal completed on 1 January 2022.
Marshall Wooldridge managing director Geoff Kirk described Goldthorpe as a “good fit”, adding that it had a strong local presence.
Kirk continued: “We will retain the Goldthorpe
