GRP's Marshall Wooldridge snaps up Rotherham-based broker

Marshall Wooldridge, Global Risk Partners’ (GRP) Yorkshire hub, has bought the business and assets of Rotherham-based Goldthorpe Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

Goldthorpe is a family-owned and managed business which writes both commercial and personal lines. The deal completed on 1 January 2022.

Marshall Wooldridge managing director Geoff Kirk described Goldthorpe as a “good fit”, adding that it had a strong local presence.

Support

Kirk continued: “We will retain the Goldthorpe