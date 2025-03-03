Insurance Age

FCA bans broker whose fraud caused client to fail and go into liquidation

Banned stamp
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority has banned David Robert Cooke, previously a director at Professional Construction Risks Limited, from working in all regulated activity after he received a police conditional caution for an insurance fraud that led to the collapse of a client.

The FCA has previously issued warnings on the Weston-super-Mare–based business, which is now in liquidation.

In the latest update, it detailed that Cooke received the police caution on 28 February 2023 for the offence which happened on 19 October 2019.

RelatedFCA issues warning over broker Professional Construction Risks 

The watchdog said that it appears the business “acted dishonestly” and warned customers to decline to do business with the firm.

He had taken £3,822 from a client for a public

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Eaton Gate first MGA live on imarket

Managing general agent Eaton Gate has joined imarket and will be deploying its first product, tradespeople, through imarket to the Bravo Digital Trader platform in March.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: