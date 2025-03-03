FCA bans broker whose fraud caused client to fail and go into liquidation

The Financial Conduct Authority has banned David Robert Cooke, previously a director at Professional Construction Risks Limited, from working in all regulated activity after he received a police conditional caution for an insurance fraud that led to the collapse of a client.

The FCA has previously issued warnings on the Weston-super-Mare–based business, which is now in liquidation.

In the latest update, it detailed that Cooke received the police caution on 28 February 2023 for the offence which happened on 19 October 2019.

RelatedFCA issues warning over broker Professional Construction Risks

The watchdog said that it appears the business “acted dishonestly” and warned customers to decline to do business with the firm.

He had taken £3,822 from a client for a public