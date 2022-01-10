Movo Partnership completes three deals

Movo Investment Group, the parent company of the Movo Partnership network (Movo) has bought three commercial brokers.

The business stated that Chiltern Insurance Group based in Reading, FLS General in Essex, and Kidd Insurance in West Lothian, have joined the group and network.

Together the acquisitions bring an additional nine staff and £4.7m gross written premium into Movo.

According to Movo, the three deals represent three different flexible exit routes for these SME brokers that are