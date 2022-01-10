Movo Partnership completes three deals
Movo Investment Group, the parent company of the Movo Partnership network (Movo) has bought three commercial brokers.
The business stated that Chiltern Insurance Group based in Reading, FLS General in Essex, and Kidd Insurance in West Lothian, have joined the group and network.
Together the acquisitions bring an additional nine staff and £4.7m gross written premium into Movo.
According to Movo, the three deals represent three different flexible exit routes for these SME brokers that are
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Aviva and Prestige Underwriting agree fresh panel deal
- Ageas moves to Amazon Web Services for Insurer Hosted Pricing
- Society of Insurance Broking reveals broker challenges in 2022
- Ashwin Mistry joins Broker Insights board
- People Moves: 10 - 14 January 2022
- People Moves: 4 - 7 January 2022
- Aston Lark buys Phoenix Healthcare