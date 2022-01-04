Markerstudy buys BGL Insurance

Markerstudy has bought BGL Insurance (BGLi) from BGL Group, subject to regulatory approval.

BGL confirmed in September last year that it had appointed Fenchurch Advisory Partners to handle a review of strategic options for BGL Insurance.

Kevin Spencer, group chief executive officer of Markerstudy, commented: “As a leading distributor in the market, taking ownership of BGLi provides us with a unique opportunity to further accelerate and increase our growth potential.

“We have enjoyed a long