Reich targets £130m of GWP within three years

Reich Insurance Group has revealed a new growth strategy, including a target to reach £130m in gross written premium (GWP) within the next three years.

Chief executive officer Simon Taylor told Insurance Age that the broker plans to grow organically, by increasing its client base through recommendations.

He added: “We’ll leave the acquisitions to the others and, in the meantime, we’ll concentrate on growing our book.”

Insurance Age revealed in 2018 that Reich was targeting £100m in GWP by the