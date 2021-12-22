Reich targets £130m of GWP within three years
Reich Insurance Group has revealed a new growth strategy, including a target to reach £130m in gross written premium (GWP) within the next three years.
Chief executive officer Simon Taylor told Insurance Age that the broker plans to grow organically, by increasing its client base through recommendations.
He added: “We’ll leave the acquisitions to the others and, in the meantime, we’ll concentrate on growing our book.”
Insurance Age revealed in 2018 that Reich was targeting £100m in GWP by the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Motor market more uncertain than ever, says Allianz's Ross
- Brokers hit out at "antiquated" attitude to cover for sex industry clients
- Mixed response to latest FCA AR review
- Review of the year: Ageas' CDO Adam Beckett
- Jensten sees turnover rise as it reveals deal spend for 2021
- MIB appoints Mike Crane as chairman
- Review of the year: Axa's Jon Walker