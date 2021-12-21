Hiscox names new group CFO

Hiscox has appointed Paul Cooper as group chief financial officer.

Cooper has over 25 years financial services experience from across both the retail and Lloyd’s insurance markets.

He is currently interim group CFO at asset manager and life insurer M&G and CFO for The Prudential Assurance Company.

Prior to M&G, Cooper held a number of senior roles in financial services including at Lloyd’s insurer Canopius where he was group CFO, becoming chief executive officer in 2017.

