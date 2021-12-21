Hiscox names new group CFO
Hiscox has appointed Paul Cooper as group chief financial officer.
Cooper has over 25 years financial services experience from across both the retail and Lloyd’s insurance markets.
He is currently interim group CFO at asset manager and life insurer M&G and CFO for The Prudential Assurance Company.
Prior to M&G, Cooper held a number of senior roles in financial services including at Lloyd’s insurer Canopius where he was group CFO, becoming chief executive officer in 2017.
Cooper served as
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Brokers hit out at "antiquated" attitude to cover for sex industry clients
- Mixed response to latest FCA AR review
- Motor market more uncertain than ever, says Allianz's Ross
- Review of the year: Ageas' CDO Adam Beckett
- Jensten sees turnover rise as it reveals deal spend for 2021
- News analysis: Regulation and Gibraltar - is it The Rock of vanities?
- Specialist Risk Group reveals growth strategy