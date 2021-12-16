Xenia reveals plans to triple in size within four years

Trade credit broker Xenia Broking Group is aiming to triple in size over the next four years, according to chief executive officer Tim Coles.

Coles told Insurance Age that the business, which currently has a GWP of £70m, was looking to grow both organically and via acquisitions.

The Nexus-owned broker has made a series of deals over the last few years and most recently bought Northampton-based Peter Hill Credit & Financial Risks.

Expertise

“Everybody knows everybody in the trade credit market