Xenia reveals plans to triple in size within four years
Trade credit broker Xenia Broking Group is aiming to triple in size over the next four years, according to chief executive officer Tim Coles.
Coles told Insurance Age that the business, which currently has a GWP of £70m, was looking to grow both organically and via acquisitions.
The Nexus-owned broker has made a series of deals over the last few years and most recently bought Northampton-based Peter Hill Credit & Financial Risks.
Expertise
“Everybody knows everybody in the trade credit market
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Specialist Risk Group launches MGA
- Kingfisher and Fresh sellers settle
- Ardonagh valued at $7.5bn as it reveals fresh investment
- Meet Young Broker of the Year, Abigail Griffiths of MCE Insurance
- What insurance support do smaller brokers need?
- People Moves: 13 - 17 December 2021
- Applied Systems reveals brokers' top digital trends