The stats: December 2021 – The Acturis Premium Index
Acturis detailed that overall premiums in the index increased by 3.9% in Q3 2021, compared with the same quarter in 2020. The software house explained that this is the biggest increase in the last 18 months.
Gail Smith, commercial technical manager at Ageas, noted that she did not see any big surprises in the figures, adding: “The movements reflect some of the underlying trends driven by performance and technical rate improvement and profile management that the market continues to undertake.”
