Gallagher completes $3.25bn Willis Re deal

Gallagher has today (1 December) completed the acquisition of substantially all of the treaty reinsurance brokerage operations from Willis Towers Watson.

The business stated that, together with Gallagher’s existing reinsurance operations, the combined businesses will trade as Gallagher Re from more than 70 offices across 31 countries and incorporate approximately 2,400 colleagues.

Gallagher added that the deal brings specialist expertise, underpinned by a portfolio of analytics capabilities