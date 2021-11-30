Aviva takes new chief claims officer from Axa

Aviva has appointed Waseem Malik into the role of chief claims officer (CCO), UK & Ireland General Insurance.

Malik will take up his new role in March 2022, reporting to Adam Winslow, Aviva’s chief executive officer, UK & Ireland GI.

He replaces Dave Lovely who stepped down from Aviva earlier this month. Hugh Hessing will continue as interim UKGI CCO until Malik joins the provider.

Malik has spent the last 15 years at Axa Insurance, where he most recently worked as executive managing director