Aviva takes new chief claims officer from Axa
Aviva has appointed Waseem Malik into the role of chief claims officer (CCO), UK & Ireland General Insurance.
Malik will take up his new role in March 2022, reporting to Adam Winslow, Aviva’s chief executive officer, UK & Ireland GI.
He replaces Dave Lovely who stepped down from Aviva earlier this month. Hugh Hessing will continue as interim UKGI CCO until Malik joins the provider.
Malik has spent the last 15 years at Axa Insurance, where he most recently worked as executive managing director
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Stephanie Smith, Allianz COO, to exit
- FCA reforms decision-making to tackle consumer harm
- Ardonagh reshuffles senior team
- Clear Group buys H R Jennings & Co
- Specialist property insurance and debt advisory broker launches
- Zurich unveils flood resilience initiative
- Policy Expert announces fresh leadership