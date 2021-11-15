Aston Lark buys Top 100 broker

Aston Lark has bought corporate broker Innovation Broking for an undisclosed sum.

The deal follows the consolidator’s purchases of Birmingham-based Bainbridge Collins and Leighton Buzzard-headquartered Absolute Products in October.

Innovation Broking was established in 2015 by former Gallagher executives Paul Dickson and Howard Pearson.

The corporate broker specialises in larger risks, global programs and private equity-backed businesses as well as employee benefits. It employs 30 staff