Aston Lark buys Top 100 broker
Aston Lark has bought corporate broker Innovation Broking for an undisclosed sum.
The deal follows the consolidator’s purchases of Birmingham-based Bainbridge Collins and Leighton Buzzard-headquartered Absolute Products in October.
Innovation Broking was established in 2015 by former Gallagher executives Paul Dickson and Howard Pearson.
The corporate broker specialises in larger risks, global programs and private equity-backed businesses as well as employee benefits. It employs 30 staff
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Market Analysis: Broking consolidation from 2010 to today – how the top 100 has changed
- Allianz creates chief analytics officer role
- Innovation Broking CEO lifts lid on sale
- FSCS postpones retail pool contribution in levy update
- Ascend Broking buys SMP Healthcare
- UK Broker Awards: The winners are revealed
- Broker Expo: Take part online