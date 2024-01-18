Waste management and recycling plant insurance – a market short on capacity

Media stories of massive premium hikes highlight issues in the waste management and recycling insurance market.

Martin Friel explores why there is such a reluctance to underwrite these risks and whether there is any appetite for change among the mainstream insurers.

“There is a crying need for specialty underwriting in this class,” said Stuart Kinsella, underwriting director at new recycling MGA, Criterion.

That specialist ability to underwrite complex risks appears to be severely lacking, with brokers having to rely mostly upon three core markets – Rokstone, Miles Smith and Recyclesure – and that lack of