Meet the MGA: Onda
Launched into the UK in October, chief underwriting officer Alex Jomaa explains why managing general agent Onda is on a mission to simplify and demystify cyber insurance for both brokers and customers alike.
Launched into the UK in October, chief underwriting officer Alex Jomaa explains why managing general agent Onda is on a mission to simplify and demystify cyber insurance for both brokers and customers alike.Onda
Specialisms: Cyber Insurance
Staff numbers: 32
Offices: UK (via a distribution partner), France and the USWhat was the thinking behind the formation of Onda and, Alex, why did you leave TMK to set up an MGA?
The business was founded to address issues that lead to blockage in established cyber insurance trading. Take-up of the product around the world could be far better.
When Onda approached me, the combination of the next-generation cyber underwriting technology and the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Blog: Surety Bonds support construction clients through challenging times
Factors such as higher inflation, fluctuating interest rates, and labour shortages, mean the construction sector faces ongoing challenges. Hannah Sewell-Moore, surety manager, Kerry London, explains how a wholesale surety bonds broker can support these clients through the contract bidding process.
Rokstone launches contingency portfolio
Managing general agent Rokstone is launching a contingency portfolio promising a same-day quote turnaround for brokers.
Ecclesiastical strikes third scheme deal of 2023 with Towergate Care
Ecclesiastical has continued its expansion into the scheme space by partnering with Towergate Care to offer property capacity for larger care home providers.
Walsh and Newman to exit after Lloyd’s misconduct investigation into CFC
CFC group CEO David Walsh and Graeme Newman, CEO of CFC Underwriting, will leave in 2024, the provider has confirmed following the completion of an investigation by Lloyd’s into allegations of non-financial misconduct at the company.
Markel’s State National to bring capacity to UK MGAs in 2024
Markel Group’s State National Companies will be entering the UK on 1 January 2024 with capacity for managing general agents, focusing on specialty commercial lines in a move designed to support an “underserved” market.
Product recall MGA to target regional brokers with new division
Specialist product recall insurance managing general agent BluNiche has unveiled a Birmingham-based offshoot to target regional brokers and their SME clients.
Broking Success: Reputation and referral key to growth
Blackford Insurance founder and managing director, Tom Aldridge, is looking to double the business in the next five years.
MGA Moveda goes live to broker market
Moveda Underwriting, a managing general agent set up by the Movo Partnership in May, has gone live to the independent broking sector with capacity from AmTrust and Irwell.