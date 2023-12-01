Meet the MGA: Onda

Launched into the UK in October, chief underwriting officer Alex Jomaa explains why managing general agent Onda is on a mission to simplify and demystify cyber insurance for both brokers and customers alike.

Onda

Specialisms: Cyber Insurance

Staff numbers: 32

Offices: UK (via a distribution partner), France and the US

The business was founded to address issues that lead to blockage in established cyber insurance trading. Take-up of the product around the world could be far better.

When Onda approached me, the combination of the next-generation cyber underwriting technology and the