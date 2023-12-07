Review of the Year 2023: Iprism’s Ian Lloyd

Ian Lloyd, CEO of Iprism, reflects on a major M&A deal he did not see coming, and how he could turn childhood promise in shooting/archery into an Olympic podium finish in 2024.

What has been your insurance/broking related highlight of 2023?

Aside from SK Underwriting becoming our second successful acquisition, the highlight for Iprism has to be our new partnership with Ecclesiastical, bringing more choice and flexibility to brokers for smaller not-for-profit organisations.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance/broking buzzword or phrase of 2023?

Undoubtedly it’s AI. Whilst I’m sure there is or will be certain ways it will assist, and even add value, in the insurance