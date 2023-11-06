Travelers snaps up cyber specialist for $435m

Travelers has agreed to acquire cyber insurance managing general underwriter Corvus Insurance for approximately $435m (£351m).

Founded in 2017, Corvus gained a foothold in the UK when it acquired Tarian Underwriting from Beat Capital Partners at the beginning of 2022.

Formed in 2016, Tarian was a specialist Lloyd’s underwriter of cyber and technology errors and omissions insurance products. Based in London, Tarian’s international footprint covered the UK, US, Middle East, Canada and Australia. It was rebranded as Corvus Agency after the deal completed.

Investment

“We continue to invest to extend our leading risk