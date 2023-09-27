RSA launches pension liability trustee product

RSA has expanded its mid-market financial risks portfolio with the launch of a pension trustee liability insurance product.

This follows the recent launch of RSA’s excess of loss product, which was announced in July.

RSA explained that its PTL product was aimed at UK pension schemes, which “are well funded with a financially strong employer who uses independent professional advisors to manage their risk, including those requiring wind-up and