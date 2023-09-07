RSA swoops for NIG and FarmWeb in £520m deal
Intact Financial Corporation and its subsidiary RSA have reached an agreement with Direct Line Insurance Group to acquire its brokered commercial lines operations, including NIG and FarmWeb.
Intact added it is also exploring strategic options in respect of RSA’s UK personal lines business, including a possible sale.
RSA had previously announced its exit from the UK personal lines motor market in March 2023, as well as outlined plans to optimise its home and pet platforms.
This acquisition significantly strengthens our UK and international business, and is strongly aligned with our strategic and financial objectives. Charles Brindamour, Intact Financial Corporation

