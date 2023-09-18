Insurance Age

The stats: Q2 2023 sees fleet rates begin upward climb

Fleet
    Rachel Gordon

    • Indicative reading time: 8 minutes

The latest Acturis stats reveal that the previously stagnant fleet sector has turned a corner as insurers hike premiums to cope with claims inflation, reports Rachel Gordon.

It’s been a long time coming, but after three years of largely falling premiums, the fleet market is finally hardening. This is evident in the latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index for the second quarter of 2023. The figures show rates rose 4.1%, while the figure for Q1 also showed a small rise of 1.3%. 

These numbers are in contrast to the Covid-19-dominated years of 2020 and 2021, when fleet cover often reduced in price, for example by -4.2% in the third quarter of 2020.

So, it now appears

More on Commercial

Profile – Stephanie Ogden, HDI Global: Making a difference

Having progressed from a graduate trainee in Guildford to Allianz branch manager in Scotland, and via Lloyd’s in London to UK & Ireland managing director for HDI Global, Stephanie Ogden is ready to take brokers on the next step of the German-owned insurer’s growth journey.

Broking Success: Celebrating 50 years of independence

Having celebrated its 50th anniversary as an independent broker, R A Cowen & Partners, which is part of Cowens Group, has no plans to sell up any time soon. CEO Paul Chaplin sets out the philosophy behind the business and shares his route into broking.

