The stats: Q2 2023 sees fleet rates begin upward climb

The latest Acturis stats reveal that the previously stagnant fleet sector has turned a corner as insurers hike premiums to cope with claims inflation, reports Rachel Gordon.

It’s been a long time coming, but after three years of largely falling premiums, the fleet market is finally hardening. This is evident in the latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index for the second quarter of 2023. The figures show rates rose 4.1%, while the figure for Q1 also showed a small rise of 1.3%.

These numbers are in contrast to the Covid-19-dominated years of 2020 and 2021, when fleet cover often reduced in price, for example by -4.2% in the third quarter of 2020.

So, it now appears