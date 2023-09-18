The stats: Q2 2023 sees fleet rates begin upward climb
The latest Acturis stats reveal that the previously stagnant fleet sector has turned a corner as insurers hike premiums to cope with claims inflation, reports Rachel Gordon.
It’s been a long time coming, but after three years of largely falling premiums, the fleet market is finally hardening. This is evident in the latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index for the second quarter of 2023. The figures show rates rose 4.1%, while the figure for Q1 also showed a small rise of 1.3%.
These numbers are in contrast to the Covid-19-dominated years of 2020 and 2021, when fleet cover often reduced in price, for example by -4.2% in the third quarter of 2020.
So, it now appears
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
With Atlanta sold, what will Ardonagh do with the funds it pockets?
Jonathan Swift looks at Ardonagh’s recent growth, and suspects that a larger percentage of the £820m windfall from the Atlanta sale is going to be spent overseas rather than at home.
Greenwood Moreland lands biggest deal since JMG Group-backed MBO
Greenwood Moreland has added to its presence in Scotland with the purchase of Glasgow-based Calcluth & Sangster Insurance Brokers.
Acturis: Fleet rates see biggest hike in three years
Premiums for fleet motor jumped 4.1% in Q2 2023, according to the Acturis Commercial Lines Index, after a three year period where the sector was largely static or experienced falling rates.
People Moves: 11 – 15 September 2023
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Clear buys Heath Crawford & Foster as MVP exits
Clear Group has bought 100% of Heath Crawford & Foster, adding £18m of gross written premium to the growing consolidator.
Profile – Stephanie Ogden, HDI Global: Making a difference
Having progressed from a graduate trainee in Guildford to Allianz branch manager in Scotland, and via Lloyd’s in London to UK & Ireland managing director for HDI Global, Stephanie Ogden is ready to take brokers on the next step of the German-owned insurer’s growth journey.
Meet the MGA: Incorporated Insurance Group Limited [IIGL]
Underwriting director Dean Surridge and operations director Lyndsey Thompson explain how they have stayed true to their specialism, which is construction, to build and grow the now 10-year-old MGA IIGL.
Broking Success: Celebrating 50 years of independence
Having celebrated its 50th anniversary as an independent broker, R A Cowen & Partners, which is part of Cowens Group, has no plans to sell up any time soon. CEO Paul Chaplin sets out the philosophy behind the business and shares his route into broking.