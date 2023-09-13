Meet the MGA: Incorporated Insurance Group Limited [IIGL]

Underwriting director Dean Surridge and operations director Lyndsey Thompson explain how they have stayed true to their specialism, which is construction, to build and grow the now 10-year-old MGA IIGL.

Head office:Hornchurch, East London Founded:2013 Employees: 14 Products: 12, including contractors all incorporated, electrical contractors, HVAC contractors scheme, roofing contractors scheme and scaffolding contractors scheme. Size of business: Avid presently controls £100m of gross written premium, of which £30m is underwritten by IIGL. What were you doing before you founded IIGL?

Lyndsey: Prior to working for IIGL, I was with [MGA] Ink