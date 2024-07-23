Insurance Age

SRG adds second acquisition to its MGA this year

Deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Specialist Risk Group has agreed to buy Trilogy Underwriting, a specialist property and casualty managing general agent, to add to its MX underwriting pillar.

Trilogy was formed in 2013 and supports a “select panel” of wholesale and retail brokers across the UK. It is led by managing director Chris Blackwell and has delegated underwriting authority from major insurers with a minimum of A-rated security.

MX was launched in December 2021. Trilogy is SRG’s second addition to its MGA this year.

RelatedSpecialist Risk Group launches MGA SRG buys political violence specialist Tristar Special Risks SRG adds Accredited capacity to MX 

Earlier this month, it

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Interview: Tim Smyth, Bspoke

Bspoke Group CEO Tim Smyth tells Insurance Age about reaching profitability and expanding with brokers through organic growth, hires and new products as well as acquisitions.

CII adds SEIB CEO Middleton to board

The Chartered Insurance Institute has appointed Suzy Middleton, CEO of SEIB Insurance Brokers, to engagement board member of personal finance, along with two other selections.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: