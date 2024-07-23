SRG adds second acquisition to its MGA this year

Specialist Risk Group has agreed to buy Trilogy Underwriting, a specialist property and casualty managing general agent, to add to its MX underwriting pillar.

Trilogy was formed in 2013 and supports a “select panel” of wholesale and retail brokers across the UK. It is led by managing director Chris Blackwell and has delegated underwriting authority from major insurers with a minimum of A-rated security.

MX was launched in December 2021. Trilogy is SRG’s second addition to its MGA this year.

Earlier this month, it