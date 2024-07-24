Clear buys book and assets of Maynard Milton Insurance Services

Clear Group has bought the book and assets of £4.9m gross written premium Southend-on-Sea-based broker Maynard Milton Insurance Services.

The firm in Essex was founded 30 years ago and, along with the premium, adds expertise in fleet and property insurance to Clear.

The consolidator confirmed all the team would be joining, including partners Martin Maynard and Kevin Milton, strengthening its presence in the region with its existing Shoeburyness office.

The deal is Clear’s third of the year, having already snapped up the book and assets of Lichfield-based credit insurance specialist Rycroft Associates, including Inspire Credit