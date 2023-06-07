AssuredPartners buys recycling specialist broker GM

AssuredPartners has acquired Exeter-based recycling specialists, GM Insurance Brokers.

Founded in 2004, GM provide a range of commercial insurance solutions across various industry sectors, including trade and construction, and specialises in placing coverage for the recycling industry. The firm is a Lloyd’s coverholder.

Handling in the region of £10m gross written premium, the entire team will remain in their current roles and continue under the leadership of joint managing directors Gavin Mead and Lee Galan-Davis.

