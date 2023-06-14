Meet the MGA: Burns & Wilcox UK
Stuart Kilpatrick, managing director, Burns & Wilcox UK explains how creating an empowering environment and building long-term relationships with partners have been key to its success.When did Burns & Wilcox start trading, and with what products and capacity did you begin?
H.W. Kaufman Group, the parent company to Burns & Wilcox, formed Burns & Wilcox UK in 2020 following the acquisition and rebrand of Barbican Protect Limited.
The business initially wrote property, casualty, professional indemnity and terrorism insurance.What would you describe as the USP of Burns & Wilcox?
Burns & Wilcox is an independent, family owned and globally recognised underwriting business. We
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Editor’s letter: Cash flow underwriting – stupidity over substance?
Having written about insurance for more than 25 years, I have learned that many things related to the sector are cyclical.
Stubben Edge launches capital arm
Stubben Edge Group has launched a capital arm that it claims will help brokers grow.
Brightstar launches insurance broker Solstar
The Brightstar Group, predominantly a mortgage intermediary business, has launched an insurance brokerage which offers advice direct to clients and a referral service for mortgage brokers.
The stats: Q1 2023: Onwards and upwards – commercial rates continue to rise
Insurance rates increased year-on-year by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023 with property being the key driver according to research from Acturis. Rachel Gordon digs into the data.
Interview: Clare Lebecq, SRG
Clare Lebecq has worked hard to get to the top. She tells Insurance Age her story and goals with Specialist Risk Group, and shares her views on diversity and inclusion and work culture.
Turnover ticks up but profits down at SEIB in 2022
SEIB Insurance Brokers grew revenue by 1% to £12.4m in 2022, a year that concluded with it becoming part of Lloyd & Whyte.
The benefits and potential pitfalls of broker clubs
As Zurich becomes the latest major insurer to introduce a club for brokers, Ida Axling investigates the evolution of these offerings, and whether they remain as attractive to intermediaries as they were in the past.
Soaring property owners’ premiums hit record high
Property owners’ premiums rose by 9.3%, according to recent figures for the first quarter of 2023 from Acturis, which will be published by Insurance Age on Monday 12 June.