Meet the MGA: Burns & Wilcox UK

Stuart Kilpatrick, managing director, Burns & Wilcox UK explains how creating an empowering environment and building long-term relationships with partners have been key to its success.

When did Burns & Wilcox start trading, and with what products and capacity did you begin?

H.W. Kaufman Group, the parent company to Burns & Wilcox, formed Burns & Wilcox UK in 2020 following the acquisition and rebrand of Barbican Protect Limited.

The business initially wrote property, casualty, professional indemnity and terrorism insurance.

What would you describe as the USP of Burns & Wilcox?

Burns & Wilcox is an independent, family owned and globally recognised underwriting business. We