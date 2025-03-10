Insurance Age

Lloyd’s sets scene for full-year results as COR ticks up to 86.9%

The Lloyds building in London
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Lloyd’s has unveiled a combined operating ratio of 86.9% for 2024, with gross written premium rising to £55.5bn, in a trading update ahead of its full results later this month.

The COR has worsened from 84% in 2023 due to major claims in the second half of the year, according to the marketplace.

However, the expense ratio remained flat at 34.4%.

Both underwriting and pre-tax profit were down compared with the prior year. Underwriting profit dropped by £600m to £5.3bn.

RelatedLloyd’s reports £10.7bn pre-tax profit for 2023 

The investment return also dipped, by £400m, to £4.9bn as Lloyd’s reported the portfolio benefited from another year of high interest rates but faced

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Martyn Beauchamp named FSCS CEO

Martyn Beauchamp has been appointed CEO of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, having held the role on an interim basis since October 2023.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: