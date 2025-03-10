Lloyd’s sets scene for full-year results as COR ticks up to 86.9%

Lloyd’s has unveiled a combined operating ratio of 86.9% for 2024, with gross written premium rising to £55.5bn, in a trading update ahead of its full results later this month.

The COR has worsened from 84% in 2023 due to major claims in the second half of the year, according to the marketplace.

However, the expense ratio remained flat at 34.4%.

Both underwriting and pre-tax profit were down compared with the prior year. Underwriting profit dropped by £600m to £5.3bn.

RelatedLloyd’s reports £10.7bn pre-tax profit for 2023

The investment return also dipped, by £400m, to £4.9bn as Lloyd’s reported the portfolio benefited from another year of high interest rates but faced