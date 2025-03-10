Pool Re consults on SME terrorism cover

Pool Re has launched a market consultation in an attempt to enhance terrorism cover for SMEs, as it warned only 4% currently have any.

The government-backed terrorism reinsurer is exploring the reintegration of terrorism cover as a standard feature within commercial property insurance for SMEs, a move it said would return the market to the position before Pool Re was established in 1993.

Running until the end of April 2025, the consultation will collect feedback from Pool Re’s members, (re)insurance intermediaries, policyholders, industry bodies and the wider insurance market.

Significant gaps

Tom Clementi, pictured, Pool Re’s CEO