FUW launches account executive academy

Specialist agricultural insurance broker FUW Insurance Services has launched an internal account executive academy with six participants from its offices across Wales.

The broker detailed the 18-month programme includes monthly training sessions focused on a range of account executive duties, incorporating on-farm visits and direct engagement and meetings with insurer partners.

According to the firm, establishing the academy reinforces its ongoing commitment to employee development having won a string of accolades for its apprenticeship and career development initiatives.

The programme started with an all-day session at ERS’s Swansea office, where participants

Martyn Beauchamp named FSCS CEO

Martyn Beauchamp has been appointed CEO of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, having held the role on an interim basis since October 2023.

