Products: April 2023

This month’s products highlights focus on cyber protection, IP cover for start-ups and SMEs, classic cars and a package offering for multinational businesses.

CFC unveils product designed to guard start-ups and SMEs against IP threats

CFC has launched a product specifically designed to safeguard start-ups and SMEs from threats to their intellectual property.

Protecting patents, trademarks, copyrights and other IP, the policy covers defence and pursuit enforcement, oppositions, protection of loss of future profits and loss of IP rights, which CFC stated were the “primary IP battlegrounds”.

£20m

CFC’s product is designed for start-ups and other