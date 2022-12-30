Insurance Age

Review of the Year 2022: Sean Kemple, managing director, Close Brothers Premium Finance

Sean Kemple
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year Sean Kemple, managing director, Close Brothers Premium Finance offers his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

The focused and impressive approach taken right across the industry to align us all to the fair pricing changes in January 2022. The return of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference was pretty good too.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?

Embedded insurance and autonomous vehicles. Lots of trees cut down to cover these two issues, and a lot of hot air expelled too.

What was the most surprising

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Commercial

SRG spent £58.9m on buys in 2021

Specialist Risk Investments, which trades under the Specialist Risk Group brand, spent £58.91m on five acquisitions in 2021, a filing at Companies House has revealed.

Only 8% of broking CEO and 5.4% of chair roles held by women

With gender diversity falling in key regulated senior management functions at brokers and lagging behind the low levels in the FCA-regulated financial services sector Insurance Age takes a deep-dive into which posts are held by women as our Broker Diversity Push - Gender Leadership Gap campaign continues.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: