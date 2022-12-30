Review of the Year 2022: Sean Kemple, managing director, Close Brothers Premium Finance

In the latest part of Insurance Age's review of the year Sean Kemple, managing director, Close Brothers Premium Finance offers his reflections on 2022 and predictions for the next 12 months.

What has been your broking related highlight of 2022?

The focused and impressive approach taken right across the industry to align us all to the fair pricing changes in January 2022. The return of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference was pretty good too.

What has been the most over-hyped insurance trend of 2022 and why?

Embedded insurance and autonomous vehicles. Lots of trees cut down to cover these two issues, and a lot of hot air expelled too.

What was the most surprising