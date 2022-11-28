Meet the MGA: Specialty MGA

With a USP of providing brokers and their clients with "immediate and predictable answers," Specialty MGA UK’s chief underwriting officer Philippe Bara outlines his plans for the new business.

When did you start trading, and with what products and capacity did you begin?

Since May, I have been formulating a structured plan for the MGA, which was then formally launched in October. Specialty MGA UK focuses on providing new and innovative capacity for specialty lines of business as well as the more complex risks that come to market.

We provide a multi-line service across all territories, with a prompt response in most areas. The MGA focuses on lines of business including property