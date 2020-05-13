Airmic pressures insurers on “grey area” Covid-19 claims

The risk management association called for a business sensitive approach on the coronavirus pandemic and warned of long term damage if insurers and brokers fail to show fairness and flexibility.

Airmic, the UK association for risk and insurance professionals, has urged the insurance market to adopt a more responsible and business sensitive position on the Covid-19 pandemic or risk long-term damage to trust and reputation and loss of customers.

In a statement, the association said: “With many corporates facing an existential threat from global governments’ lockdown measures and a deep recession likely to follow, we expect brokers and insurers to demonstrate fairness and flexibility with regards to claims and renewals.

“The harsh market is already straining relations with many corporate clients, and insurers’ rigid interpretation of wording regarding the pandemic could accelerate this deterioration.”

It continued: “Airmic believes insurers have a choice. They can either interpret ambiguous contract wordings with their balance sheet in mind, or they can act as partners to long-standing customers who seek business protection. All parties will benefit from a partnership approach to the current crisis.”

The insurance industry is currently mired in a dispute with a large number of SMEs over business interruption cover. The row has led the Financial Conduct Authority to seek legal advice on particular wordings to see if claims should be paid or repudiated.

Following a member consultation, Airmic called for:

The avoidance of last-minute and poorly communicated changes in underwriting policy, including cover limits and exclusions;

Constructive dialogue in wording disputes and a willingness to look favourably on grey area claims;

Flexibility in cover and rebates for reduced risk exposure relevant to current trading conditions and business operations;

Recognition of the cumulative impact of the harsh market and pandemic on renewals;

A commitment to avoid Covid-19 exclusions on Directors & Officers policies;

Officers policies; Business Interruption covers that are fit for modern business risk profiles, which may include the increased use of parametric tools to protect cash flows; and

Greater collaboration and communication between businesses, insurers and brokers to allow innovation and opportunity to emerge from the crisis.

Looking to the future, the association stated it supports the creation of national catastrophic pooling and reinsurance mechanisms, such as the existing UK pools for terrorism and flood.

This is something a group led by Convex-founder Stephen Catlin, is currently exploring.

Airmic continued that any future strategy must, however, be embedded in broader national and international risk strategies and should themselves be pooled to ensure the efficient use of capital.

The organisation believes a truly collaborative approach, joining up the public, private and academic sectors may be the only long-term option and it said it is working with industry and government bodies to explore how to turn this into a reality.

Airmic CEO, John Ludlow, commented: “The insurance industry is at a critical juncture. Member surveys suggest the hardening market is already forcing businesses to look at alternative transfer options, and an ill-judged response to the pandemic could prove the trigger.

“We understand insurers are under stress but it is in the interests of all parties that we work together openly, constructively and collaboratively. For years, insurers have said they want to be business partners with our members. Now is the chance to put words into practice.”

