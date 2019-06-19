In-depth - manufacturing: Call in the broker

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

The challenging environment for the UK’s manufacturing sector means more businesses are looking for way to mitigate risk and brokers should be the first port of call, writes Rachel Gordon

Manufacturing businesses are becoming increasingly receptive to risk management consultancy services and few are better placed to provide this than brokers.

Adrian Rayner, director with Alan Bosworth Group, says: “We work with some very entrepreneurial manufacturers and they want to access the services of our health and safety division.

“This is not just traditional manufacturers, we have many clients in the East of England and this has seen growth in science and tech industries.”

Risk management advisers provide guidance on traditional areas linked to fire and premises security, but also on analysing what could go wrong with supply chain issues and the human factor.

“Certainly, in this region there is almost full employment and that is a risk in itself, as employees are often highly skilled,” Rayner comments.

“There is growing demand to set up competitive employee benefits packages to help with retention – with Brexit, the situation could worsen further.”

Setting up a specialist risk management division has proved a wise move.

Rayner explains: “More than ever, companies want a fresh pair of eyes on their processes.

“There is a lot of talk about being holistic – insurance and risk are intertwined and so it makes sense for the broker to look at how risks can be managed and this will feed through to premiums.”

Unprecedented change is taking place – for example, growing use of robotics and 3D printing is changing the risk profile of manufacturing Andy Hawkes

Collaborative approach

Aviva’s Jonathan Smith, head of SME solutions and commercial schemes, says: “Our risk management professionals work regularly with brokers to assist manufacturing clients.

“This is the type of professional service that clients want, with brokers having a seat at the table with the accountant and solicitor and we can also have our underwriting and claims people attend – it’s about collaboration.”

He adds digitisation risk is a common concern: “There is growing awareness of the damage that can occur that can be done in an instant.

“At the same, there is also a positive side, as insurers are making better use of data and we can provide brokers with information with risk intelligence that they can share with their client.”

Andy Hawkes, CEO of risk management specialist Cardinus, believes there are opportunities for more brokers to offer services, if they can invest in this area and engage suitably qualified professionals.

“We work with a number of brokers who see risk management as integral to their proposition and invest in solutions as well as adding revenues to their business.”

He argues: “It’s wrong to see a risk assessment as a Pandora’s box that opens up a potential cost to the client – this is a significant opportunity to show professionalism and expertise. And unprecedented change is taking place – for example, growing use of robotics and 3D printing is changing the risk profile of manufacturing.”

Manufacturing risk and the value of cyber David Price, director with broker SSL Endeavour, explains UK manufacturers are increasingly targeted in cyber attacks, and the threat goes beyond data theft and ransomware. “Remote access to production lines is revolutionising the way the manufacturing sector operates. With the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), manufacturers have more and more data points at their fingertips, including sensors, switches, valves, thermostats, control and flow monitors and control of production line machinery and sprinkler systems. “At the same time, IoT devices and connected sensors are demonstrating increasing standardisation of design, with the most modern manufacturers boasting centralised access and control multi-location production lines, for instance. Many hardware and devices are not only accessible online, but the systems that host and track them are also increasingly interlinked and centralised. “While this advances the transition to a cohesive, connected world, with more sensors, more data and a better real-time oversight and analytics of a manufacturer’s operations, this does not come without risk. But there is a natural tendency for organisations to focus more on the benefits of technology, without fully accounting for how the integration is adding complexity to their risk register. “This also coincides with an increase in serious cyber attacks targeting remote access to manufacturing lines. Increasingly, malicious hackers are not just looking for data theft, extortion and ransom opportunities – there is a clear trend for hackers to attempt to cause physical damage and even system failure to a facility by using the very interconnectivity that has helped modernise the manufacturing sector as a weapon against it. “Perhaps the most well-known hacking attack of recent times is the NotPetya attack of 2017, which continues to make headlines in insurance to this day. “The attack demonstrated the danger that hackers now pose to the infrastructure of the modern world. And yet insurers buyers from the manufacturing sector may be unaware that physical damage cover is in fact excluded by many cyber policies. “This exclusion – contained in many traditional cyber wordings and often extending to include system failure – may directly impact a manufacturer’s ability to recover after a cyber event. “Comprehensive cyber cover should ensconce manufacturers with an appropriate level of coverage in the event of losses resulting from a malicious attack, and the reality is they need to be more relevant to the latest methods used by hackers. “Cyber security warn attacks are on the rise and the onus is on the industry to deliver effective wordings that support manufacturing insureds in instances of remote access to production lines, any property damage to a facility, system failure and business interruption.”

The UK presently uses the fewest robots in manufacturing in the G10, but Brexit may well change this if immigration falls and employers are forced to use more automation.

Hawkes claims: “We will see lower numbers of people on the shop floor so employers’ liability risks such as musculoskeletal injuries should reduce but as more electronic kit is used, the fire hazard increases.”

Indeed, use of robotics might even cause severe and fatal injuries to workers during interventions such as maintenance, unjamming, adjustments and set-up.

Hawkes explains: “If we remove human error by using robotics and 3D printing, we should reduce losses such as product failure and recall, but organisations also need to assess risk dynamically to understand new exposures.”

This is not an area where brokers can provide guidance on the hoof – there are a number of new standards covering robot safety, for example, and the rise of the internet of things again influences the risk environment.

As DAC Beachcroft’s Stephen Harper notes: “Greater connectivity and use of smart devices should be on brokers’ agendas as manufacturers could see claims linked to data being hacked even when it is a manufacturer of mundane products.

“There is also still a clear need for risk management advice connected to GDPR.”

Knowledge is power

Risk management understanding is being constantly propelled forwards, thanks to work in academia and global knowledge sharing. An example is Praedicat, which works with insurers to identify new risks, such as what could be the next asbestos. It points out the asbestos crisis occurred not because it was unknown that asbestos was dangerous—it had been researched for decades—but because this information was not easily or readily accessible by the insurance industry.

Charles Clarke, vice president and head of sales, explains its modelling products are based “on a combination of natural language processing and machine learning to read the global corpus of peer reviewed scientific literature, currently around 40 million scientific papers”.

So, this might look for links between asbestos and mesothelioma with the aim of helping insurers understand risk better and provide alternatives to captives, which the pharma sector, for example, is reliant on.

While its work is focused on the US, he says there is valuable crossover, since the scientific information they harvest is global: “Some chemicals, e.g. plastics, are ubiquitous in the economy. Phthalates and bisphenols are widely used and of concern to regulators.

“This risk can now be quantified and is significant. Glyphosate and talc are just two examples of risks facing one segment of the manufacturing industry in the US.”

Even the smallest UK manufacturer today will be aware of the risks of asbestos and in our increasingly connected world, the more brokers can learn about managing future as well as current risks, the more they will be of value.