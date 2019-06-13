In-depth - manufacturing: Complex cover

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Can brokers help manufacturing clients stay on an even keel as they navigate the Brexit storm? Rachel Gordon investigates

Manufacturing in the UK is going through unprecedented economic and political volatility, fuelled by Brexit.

If this was not enough, the sector also faces the ongoing threat of global competition and a range of emerging risks – so how can brokers help their clients cope with these most challenging of circumstances?

The UK economy is not all about the service sector and there are many successful manufacturers around.

According to Aviva’s head of SME solutions and commercial schemes, Jonathan Smith: “There is a strong manufacturing heritage in the UK and there’s certainly still life in the sector – we have real expertise in areas like food, drink, textiles and hi-tech.

“Often it is very bespoke and just one example is McLaren Automotive, which is located in Sheffield.”

He says insurers are responding to a diverse sector by offering a tailored approach. “Certainly, packages may suit the smallest concerns, but brokers will recommend that underwriters build in extras,” he explains, adding: “Digital risks have moved into the mainstream and insurance needs to help protect the brand as well as physical risks – Aviva offers cyber and we have also aligned with preferred providers in more specialist cases.”

Smith agrees Brexit uncertainty is of particular concern for manufacturers, and it is also extremely challenging for brokers in knowing how best to advise, particularly when parts may being imported and goods exported.

Despite the uncertainty, there is vast amount of innovation and talent in British manufacturing. Competing is invariably about offering high quality products that are not available or are better than those available elsewhere – and there is an obvious role for brokers in ensuring these businesses benefit from the right level of protection.

Under threat

The UK’s position as a global manufacturer is under threat. According to trade body The Manufacturers’ Organisation, which is known as EEF, Britain is now ninth in the world in terms of its manufacturing output, below France.

In 2007, it was in seventh place. Last year it was reported some 600,000 jobs had been lost from the sector over the past 10 years with fewer than three million workers now employed in manufacturing. Twelve years ago there were 3.5m manufacturing jobs; the number is 2.9m now according to union GMB.

Bryan Banbury, managing director of broker Russell Scanlan, says manufacturing clients invariably require a bespoke package, including property, liability, business interruption and motor, but with additional lines: “Unless it’s a very small business, we will visit the client and often more than once a year as the risks change.

“Clients want to talk to someone with insurance experience and they want to focus on health and safety as well as the bread and butter insurances. Getting to know the senior people and the site helps us to really understand the client.”

Russell Scanlan is also being called in more by new clients to “critique” their existing programmes and make recommendations.

Banbury reveals that, very often, business interruption (BI) is the cover customers are most concerned about and they require help deciding if they need an increased limit. Cyber with a good response service is also becoming a standard add-on for more manufacturing clients.

He notes: “Brexit is partly prompting this and if a crucial piece of machinery needs bringing in from overseas, then there may be more delays and higher costs.”

Ashwin Mistry, chairman of Brokerbility, says brokers are “business doctors”, providing advice in a wide range of circumstances.

“Risk varies according to where the business is in its life cycle. You will also have different factors that keep the directors awake at night – we need to understand these if we are to build the right programme.”

He agrees that BI is where many may seek to make changes, adding that some clients have switched to insured periods of 36 months: “It’s not easy as they may be experiencing a squeeze on earnings and it will be even more difficult if IPT goes up to 20%.”

Mistry counsels that a package can only go so far: “A manufacturer may need insurance that includes environmental liability, employment practices cover and of course, cyber.

“In fact, with more breaches occurring, brokers have to discuss it or they could be sued.”

Brokers need to feel confident the insurer will pay claims and that they can get the right extensions. With manufacturing, there is a lot of complexity and wordings must be future proof Matthew Clatworthy

Non-standard

The small end of SME may be attracted by supposedly low pricing of the direct market, but manufacturers could come unstuck if they choose this route, warns David Perry, managing director of FSB Insurance Service.

“There are a lot of small artisan manufacturers and they often don’t fit the standard direct question set. There is also the situation where a manufacturer may sub-contract parts of its processes, or do this for other businesses, which affects the risk.”

Perry advises: “You need to find out the full story – so a manufacturer may be making just a single component, but if say that piece of metal was used in an aircraft or boat, then the liability risk can rise enormously.”

Meanwhile, manufacturers in higher risk areas may not be so easily placed within the composite market. Matthew Clatworthy, sales director with wholesale broker Compass London Markets, says: “A broker would probably approach us because they need more specialist cover – so that would include higher risk sectors or where there are territorial or judicial limits.”

One detail he flags is that standard policies may only pay out if they are bought in the UK.

“In the EU, there is automatic transfer, but with Brexit uncertainty we don’t know,” says Clatworthy.

“A company may also need cover if action is taken against them in a country like the US, which can be very litigious. With Lloyd’s, however, a US lawyer would be appointed and with Lloyd’s SA in Brussels, passporting can take place within the EU.”

He continued: “Brokers need to feel confident the insurer will pay claims and that they can get the right extensions. With manufacturing, there is a lot of complexity and wordings must be future proof.”

Added extras

According to Clatworthy, additional covers must reflect reputational risks – key areas would typically be product liability, product recall, material damage and related BI, plus D&O and cyber.

He insisted: “Brokers need time to find out what their manufacturing clients need – you can’t shoehorn these risks into a standard policy.”

Brokers also need to be mindful of a changing legal field. Lawyer Stephen Turner, legal director in DAC Beachcroft’s global insurance practice, comments: “Product recall falls outside standard package policies, but it should be high on a broker’s agenda for manufacturing clients because this is an area currently under scrutiny.”

Last year, a new regulator was set up – the Office for Product Safety and Standards, with the aim of ensuring consumers have confidence in product safety, and it will likely increase scrutiny.

Turner further details: “There is also a new code of practice, PAS 7100, which is there to support better product recall – it does not change the law, but manufacturers and brokers should familiarise themselves with it, as it provides useful guidance.

“A further issue which can prove problematic for manufacturers is traceability. This is an important EU issue, with so many using extended supply chains and I can’t see this going away after Brexit.”

If Brexit indeed happens and the UK becomes increasingly open in its approach to doing business internationally, then this may mean even more needs to be taken on board.

Brokers who can get a handle on the myriad of manufacturing risks that could affect their clients and make sure they have the right insurance coverage will undoubtedly find themselves much in demand.