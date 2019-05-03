In-depth - construction: Big problems for small businesses

SME construction firms are moving towards sourcing insurance online. Sam Barrett learns how, without guidance from brokers, they could be facing large claims that aren’t covered

Insurance buying habits have changed over the last few years, with more and more individuals and small businesses going online to find the cheapest premium. But, as a result of underinsurance or failure to take out the right cover, these financial savings can potentially cost a small construction business its livelihood.

“It’s a grudge purchase,” says Doug Barnett, director, mid-market and customer risk management at Axa. “The construction sector is under pressure so a smaller firm will look for ways to reduce the cost of cover. Unfortunately, shopping online or by phone means they don’t necessarily make an informed purchase.”

Round peg, square hole

With this focus on price, aggregators are well placed to mop up the smaller end of the market. Andy Webb, managing director at MPW Brokers, says that tradesman policies are commonly sold to sole traders and two-man teams. “Cover is fairly restrictive and although it’s possible to increase sums insured and indemnity limits there are rarely options to remove exclusions, conditions or warranties,” he says. “These can include height, depth, fire precautions, work in certain areas and so on.”

Trying to pigeonhole these businesses into one of a list of different trades can also cause problems. For example, a double-glazing contractor who also fits soffit and facia or is involved in roof work to fit Velux windows could find these additional activities are uninsured if he or she simply buys a policy on job title.

Shopping online also means the wrong type of cover can be taken out. Chris Jackson, senior underwriter for construction and contractors’ plant and machinery at Geo Specialty, shares one scenario: “Rather than take out a project policy, they’ve gone for an annual policy and then found their insurer won’t offer them renewal terms. We’re seeing a lot more of this happening, possibly because firms are trying to reduce the cost, but it can mean they’re not covered for a structure that’s already been completed.”

Small businesses can also change rapidly, either in terms of size or the nature of the work they undertake. This may be picked up if they have to sign contracts with new clients but, if a change goes unchecked, it can leave them with gaping holes in their cover.

Why would a top-quality builder have a knowledge of insurance? We can provide them with the necessary insurance and risk management advice to help them become a large client Bryan Banbury

Small firm, large risks

Focusing on getting the lowest price possible also belies the fact that the risks are significant in the construction sector. Health and safety is a major issue (see box on page 20) with Sally Roff, head of regulatory at DAC Beachcroft, saying the sector is just behind agriculture in terms of the number of fatalities per capita. “This risk is well controlled in large companies which will have dedicated health and safety staff and robust procedures in place,” she adds. “It’s not always the case with the smaller firms, even though the risks are exactly the same.”

A poor health and safety track record can be very bad for business. As well as risking reputational damage and making it difficult to compete in tenders, a business owner also risks a large fine and a prison sentence of up to two years.

Given what’s at stake, Roff says it’s essential that construction firms don’t scrimp on their liability cover. To illustrate this, she points to a project manager who was responsible for overseeing the different trades involved in a domestic project. When one tradesperson fell through an uncovered hole and sustained life-changing injuries, the project manager found himself being sued by the Health & Safety Executive. “His insurance only had £100,000 of legal expenses cover, which was incredibly tight,” she adds. “Luckily, he was acquitted in the second trial but not before he’d used up his cover.”

The need for high enough limits is echoed by Ian McClure, executive director at Abbey Bond Lovis. He points to the fire that destroyed a Primark store in Belfast in 2018 as an illustration. “Losses resulting from this fire are likely to exceed £100m,” he says. “If it turns out it was caused by an SME subcontractor using hot works on the roof, a £5m limit is never going to be enough.”

Broker role

Faced with so much risk, brokers have an important role to play in this market. However, servicing these small businesses isn’t every broker’s top ambition. The amount of advice required, both at application and throughout the relationship, means it’s not cost-effective to provide a personal service so some brokers offer online platforms to enable these clients to self-service.

For others, the value of advice to these businesses, makes them the ideal client. “Why would a top-quality builder have a knowledge of insurance?” says Bryan Banbury, managing director at Russell Scanlan. “We can provide them with the necessary insurance and risk management advice to help them become a large client.”

Brokers also play an important role as an interpreter between the client and the insurer. As an example, Mike Ellis, managing director of Broker Network Underwriting, says that brokers can make a significant difference to their clients’ cover options. “Brokers need to get detailed information about their clients and tell the story to the underwriter,” he explains. “If there’s been a claim, tell us about the risk management strategies they’ve adopted to prevent it happening again.”

Tailoring a service to suit these smaller clients is essential, with Banbury saying that neither party really wants a meeting every few months to discuss risk. “We’d look to have an annual meeting but expect a good flow of information throughout the year,” he explains. “When a client understands the value you can bring to their business, they will keep you informed of any changes that might affect their cover.”

Clients will often just sign a contract and hope there won’t be any problems. A broker can check the details to ensure they have the right level of cover and they’re not taking on undue risk Ian McClure

Adding value

With this flow of information, a broker can easily add value to their service. As well as ensuring the firm has the right type and level of cover at outset, a broker can recommend changes when the business grows.

To illustrate this, McClure points to the support a broker can give when an SME client takes on new work. “Clients will often just sign a contract and hope there won’t be any problems,” he explains. “A broker can check the details to ensure they have the right level of cover and they’re not taking on undue risk.”

Appropriate risk management advice can also be invaluable to these SME clients. This could include advice to make them a more attractive risk to insurers, for example ensuring the right health and safety procedures are in place or advising on security. Jackson says that the biggest areas of claims among SME construction firms is from theft. “The nature of the tools and materials these firms use means they are a target for thieves,” he says. “If they keep having claims their premiums will increase and they’ll run the risk of being declined by their insurer. Brokers can help with simple advice to improve security and reduce the risk of theft.”

Building a business

There are several ways for brokers to access this market. As well as building a profile in the local and construction press, Barnett recommends targeting stakeholders such as trade associations and builders’ merchants.

This is a strategy successfully deployed by MPW Insurance Brokers, which works with a number of construction trade associations, including the Association of Specialist Underpinning Contractors, the Housebuilders’ Federation and the National Federation of Roofing Contractors.

Larger construction firms can also provide a good route to these smaller businesses, especially where they subcontract work to them. Banbury says that where these clients check subcontractors’ insurance and find deficiencies, they can refer them to his business to help them arrange appropriate cover. “You do have to be willing to invest the time and energy into working with small firms,” he adds. “It is worth it though. We receive plenty of recommendations and many of these small clients do become large clients.”