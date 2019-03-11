In-depth - mid-market: Straight down the middle

The mid-market provides brokers with an opportunity to upsell other services, writes Martin Friel

The mid-market – defined in this article as companies with a turnover of between £5-£100m – is in-demand for insurers and brokers alike.

But a company within this range could be an architect, an art gallery, an outsourced IT provider or a retailer so is there anything that really binds these businesses together into a sector or is the term just convenient for the insurance industry?

Of course, there are common insurance needs that most companies will require but what does make them distinctive is their level of sophistication, as Tim Ryan, executive chairman of Ryan’s Insurance explains. “They are very market aware. They understand the brokers role, the quality of the insurance paper they are buying and the frailties and strengths of the different insurance brands.

He says that mid-market operators are very focused on what can be done to prevent a loss happening in the first place as they are keenly aware of the permanent damage that can be done by any kind of operational disruption.

Key role

And it is this awareness and the willingness to protect their assets that promises a key role for the broker.

“As a mid-market business, you are out of the woods in terms of cash flow risks, but you are still at risk if a major BI claim happens,” says Andrew Barratclough, management consultant at Accenture.

“This is an opportunity for brokers to have the right conversation with the business and say ‘risk management is absolutely an essential thing for your business’.”

But he believes that such is the focus on preventing any disruption to their operations, most mid-market businesses would be willing to spend more for the right risk management services.

Indeed, in its 2017 Building New Ecosystems in Middle-market Insurance report, Deloitte found that nine out of 10 insurance buyers would welcome the opportunity to receive additional business support services through their insurance supplier, from employee benefits administration to business management advice.

Helping brokers to provide clients with a tailored insurance solution which focuses not just on the policy wording but the wider risk management and prevention proposition is crucial Jonathan Smith

It takes a well-resourced broker to provide such services, which is why the choice of insurer becomes even more important.

“Helping brokers to provide clients with a tailored insurance solution which focuses not just on the policy wording but the wider risk management and prevention proposition is crucial,” says Jonathan Smith, head of Aviva SME solutions and schemes.

He adds that in the mid-market, it is essential that brokers develop the necessary expertise to understand the customer’s real needs and demands across a very wide and varied risk profile.

Essential expertise

Failure to do so, can leave the unwary broker facing legal action. Tom McGrath, of Thomas McGrath Professional Associates, has acted as an expert witness in several broker negligence claims and says that willingness to pursue a broker for negligence is on the rise in the mid-market.

“There are some brokers operating in this space who don’t really know what they are doing or what they are selling,” he says.

He believes some brokers are pushing into the mid-market space as their traditional SME hunting ground comes under pressure but that the level of service and knowledge required to be successful in SME, just won’t cut it in the mid-market space.

“The box ticking approach to providing cover is resulting in more broker negligence claims because the time is not being spent on understanding the risks and covering them.”

That is not to say that brokers shouldn’t look to gain a share of the increasingly attractive mid-market but that this sector requires a more bespoke, methodical and well-resourced approach in order to be successful.

If brokers really are all about providing that personal service to clients, then it stands to reason that the mid-market can and should be their natural stomping ground.