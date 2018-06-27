Beech launches terrorism product for contract works
New offering can be bought on a maximum limit basis.
Beech Underwriting has brought out a new terrorism product for contract works which it claimed will save the building industry thousands of pounds a year in premiums.
The Lloyd’s coverholder and terrorism cover specialist detailed that up to now terrorism premiums through government-backed Pool Re have been based on company turnover.
And argued that it had “turned that completely upside down” and could deliver cover based on a maximum limit required for the year.
The firm gave the example that a company with a turnover of £25m and working on risks in Zone B up to a job contract of £5m would expect to pay at least £7,500 + IPT per year under the PoolRe scheme but that the premium through the Beech scheme would be £1,000 + IPT.
It added that the cover bought was backed by “top syndicates” in Lloyd’s.
Products
The move is the latest in a string of terrorism-related products to reach the market this month.
At the start of June XL Catlin launched a terror product for fleets and less than a week later European Property Underwriting unveiled a UK and Northern Ireland terrorism policy which it claimed was an alternative to Pool Re.
Speaking about the latest product, Geoff Stilwell, managing director of Beech Underwriting, said: “We have been working with our underwriting partners for some time, to find a way of providing terrorism cover for contracts works policies that give the client better value and allows the client to choose the limit required.
“Cover can be brought up to a maximum of £50m for any one contract.”
