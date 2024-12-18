CEO Ross hails “new phase” as Ardonagh valued at £11bn after Stone Point investment
Ardonagh has announced an equity investment from funds managed by US-based private equity firm Stone Point Capital LLC, the alternative investment management specialist, that values the broking group at $14bn (£11.04bn).
Completion is expected to take place in mid-2025. At this point, Stone Point will become a significant shareholder in Ardonagh, alongside Madison Dearborn Partners, HPS Investment Partners, and co-investors, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
The transaction caps a busy year for the group, which completed a refinancing in March, followed by the completion of the merger of its personal lines business into Markerstudy in June and the A$2.3bn (£1.14bn) take
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Brokers urge Aviva not to let DLG deal dull service
Brokers have hailed the ongoing improvements at Aviva and called on the provider not to be knocked off course in the regional market should the Direct Line Group takeover complete as expected.
Review of the Year 2024: Acrisure UK’s Mark McIlquham
Mark McIlquham, CEO of Acrisure UK, expresses disappointment at high-quality independent intermediaries selling to consolidators; still thinks a big insurer might snap up a broker; and reckons his children would take delight in watching him take part in a bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here.
Financial Affairs buys Owen & Ewing
Burnley-based Financial Affairs has completed its fourth acquisition purchasing Owen & Ewing Insurance Brokers.
Newbie News: Podium Insurance Brokers
James Blair, CEO of Podium Insurance Brokers, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the specialist motorsport broker through word of mouth.
Review of the Year 2024: SSP’s Martyn Mathews
Martyn Mathews, MD of SSP Broker reflects on disappointing vote-winning rhetoric, renaming the NEC the Mathews Arena, and asks whether the FCA might roll back a little on some of the principles of Consumer Duty and Fair Value
Aviva claims Acturis API first with broker roll out planned for Q1 2025
Aviva has become the first insurer to create a claims application programming interface for integration with software house Acturis.
People Moves: 9 – 13 December 2024
Stay in the loop with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Review of the Year 2024: Markerstudy’s Gary Humphreys
Gary Humphreys, group chief underwriting officer at Markerstudy, hails the completion of the Atlanta deal, dreams of having the MGA’s brand adorn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and mulls sitting on the sofa and doing Channel 4’s Gogglebox.