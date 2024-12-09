Gallagher to cement UK broking top spot with £10.5bn AssuredPartners swoop

Broking giant Arthur J. Gallagher has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US rival AssuredPartners, it announced this morning.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2025. Once completed it would cement Gallagher’s position as the largest broker in the UK.

Founded in 2011 by GTCR, a private equity firm, in partnership with Jim Henderson, AssuredPartners employs 10,900 colleagues through 400 offices located across the US, the UK and Ireland.

By further leveraging our deep industry verticals, investments in data and analytics, access to specialty