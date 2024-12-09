Insurance Age

Gallagher to cement UK broking top spot with £10.5bn AssuredPartners swoop

Deal
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Broking giant Arthur J. Gallagher has signed a definitive agreement to acquire US rival AssuredPartners, it announced this morning.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2025. Once completed it would cement Gallagher’s position as the largest broker in the UK.

Founded in 2011 by GTCR, a private equity firm, in partnership with Jim Henderson, AssuredPartners employs 10,900 colleagues through 400 offices located across the US, the UK and Ireland. 

By further leveraging our deep industry verticals, investments in data and analytics, access to specialty

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Broking Success: Bletchley’s Angela Irvine

Angela Irvine, sales director of Bletchley, outlines how the Birmingham-based broker is looking to build on its solid foundations whilst its independent status is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Review of the year 2024: Brown & Brown’s Sime

Chris Sime, group markets director at Brown & Brown Europe, predicts a UK consolidator could get taken out by a US broker, wonders why buyers continue to pay multiples on unrealistic Ebitda projections and mulls what a Blanc/Winslow reunion might look like.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: