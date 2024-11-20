Konsileo seals £8m fundraise

Top 100 insurance broker Konsileo has completed an £8m fundraise to accelerate its expansion across the UK, Insurance Age can reveal.

The firm, which specialises in mid-market commercial insurance covering small, medium and mid-corporate businesses from construction and logistics firms, to farms to recycling plants, employs 160 people across the UK.

The latest fundraise is a mixture of debt and equity financing led by long-term shareholder Committed Capital, together with ACF Investors and Growth Lending, a specialist growth finance provider.

RelatedKonsileo secures £4.7m in funding

Broker Konsileo has raised £4.7m in a Series A