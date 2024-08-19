Momentum investor AUB takes 80% stake in Movo Group

Australian broking giant AUB Group has agreed to acquire an 80% equity stake in the Movo Group of Companies.

The deal, which includes authorised representative network Movo Partnership, Equity broking group, Movo Insurance Broker and insurance technology platform Durell Software, comes three months after Insurance Age exclusively revealed that the Movo Group had been holding talks with potential investors.

That “beauty parade” that Movo Partnership CEO Lea Cheesbrough, pictured, confirmed was happening has now concluded with AUB sealing its latest investment in the UK broking space.

For Movo, this